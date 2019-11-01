Embrace Ghana Beyond Aidpolicy to make it a reality – Senior Minister

The Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has called on Ghanaians to embrace the Ghana Beyond Aid policy to make it a reality.

He stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Ghana’s Beyond Aid vision had no political colour, and invited all, especially the academia to contribute to the achievement of that vision.

“Ghana Beyond Aid vision has no political colour, and I hereby entreat all, especially the academia to bring on board your suggestions and ideas,” he said.

Mr Osafo-Maafo who said this at a consultative forum held at the central administration of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale on Wednesday, emphasised that the country was blessed with many natural resources and could survive without aid.

The Senior Minister explained that, the Ghana Beyond Aid vision of the President was to efficiently use the resources of the land for accelerated development.

Mr Osafo-Maafo stressed that the vision was to engender fresh commitment and partnership between government and the citizenry to collectively mobilise resource locally to develop it.

He, however, emphasised that the Ghana Beyond Aid was not meant to totally isolate the country from other countries but would rather seek for desirable partnership.

Mr Osaafo-Maafo said one key strategy to adopt to achieve the vision was to help change the poor attitude of public workers towards their official assignment.

The senior minister stressed that there was urgent need for total change of mindset of all Ghanaians, particularly public officials, stressing “we cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results.”

Mr Osafo-Maafo said that the educational curriculum ought to be changed to meet the aspirations of changing trends, and hinted that, more emphasis would be put on vocational training in the country, adding that this would empower the youth with skills to increase production.

The chief of Sangnarigu, Sangnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, said for the Ghana Beyond Aid to succeed, there was the need to curb corruption in the country, adding that, the country would be able to be self-sufficient, if “we are able to eradicate corruption in the public sector.”

The vice-chancellor of the UDS, Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye, on his part, called on politicians to walk their talk, saying politicians were talking more and doing little, and it was time they changed.

From Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Tamale.