Ayew named new Black Stars captain

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah has named André Ayew as the permanent captain of the team.

This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years, has been elevated to the position of ‘General Captain’.

Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

Meanwhile, the chairman for the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah is confident the Black Stars will end their long wait for African title in Egypt this year.

Ghana has not been crowned champions of Africa since 1982 in Libya.

Since then they have lost three finals, the recent one against Cote d’Ivoire in 2015.

“The country should get behind the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations,” he told Starr FM, “The president has done a lot for the team going for the tournament. The Normalisation Committee and the Black Stars management committee are also working tirelessly to ensure that the team wins the trophy.

“We have a solid team which is capable of playing and with the support of the country, I believe we can write another history on the continent of Africa and beyond,” he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29 man provisional squad for the tournament.

The team will jet off to Dubai on June 1 where they play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the start of the tournament on June 21 to July 19.

The Black Stars are expected to be camped in Dubai for two weeks before the tournament.

Ghana is in a West African group comprising champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.