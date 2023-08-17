ZOBI equips 30 students with entrepreneurial skills

Thirty students from Burkina Institute of Tech­nology have undergone a three-day Zongo Business Incuba­tor’s Accelerator Programme aimed

at providing relevant business knowledge base, skills and infor­mation for advancing innovative business solution in Africa.

Guided by the Chief Executive Officer and lead trainer of the Zongo Business Incubator, Mr

Mohammed Abdul Hamid Baban­gida, and guest trainer, Mr Bengal Sylla, the training model, which ended last Thursday in Accra, included business ideation process, business model for the future of work and business expansion exercises.

The participants received certificates in recognition of their dedication, as they begin their en­trepreneurial journey with 6-week internship in Accra to provide them with real-world experience to complement their training.

The Co-Founder and Lead Consultant of Zongo Business Incubator (ZOBI), Mr Abdulsalam Mohammed Daaru, expressed appreciation during the closing session for the hands-on involve­ment of startup mentors, including Mr Hassan Shaban, Rev.Nathaniel, and Miss Pamela, who graced the event and shared their decades of experiences with participants.

He said the programme was a cross- border extension of the Campus-Based Business Summit; one of the flagship programmes of the ZOBI, aimed at providing practical business and entrepre­neurship supports to students while in school.

The ZOBI, as part of the closing session, received an official citation from the Oxygen Health Portal; one of the success­ful businesses being incubated by the Zongo Business Incubator.

The citation was to honour the years of technical support and funding ZOBI has provided for Oxygen Health. The cita­tion was received by Ms Aiysha Abdallah, the project lead for the maiden Zongo Apprenticeship Support Programme, which will be launched in September 2023.

She expressed her profound gratitude to Oxygen Health, and communicated the commitment of ZOBI to supporting startups and small businesses in Zongo communities across Ghana.

The ZOBI is partnered by or­ganisations such as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Youth Intern­ship Bootcamp, Young African Leaders’ Initiative, and the Zongo and Inner-Cities Development Secretariat.