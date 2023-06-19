Your CV won’t get you to the top …Coach Ofori tells players

Sweden-based Ghanaian youth coach, Jeff Ofori, has urged young footballers to work their socks off to the top and stop thinking about any easy way out.

He said footballers have to build a strong work ethic and work their fingers to the bone for recognition.

“Football players need to realise that the days where their curriculum vitae (CV) would eas­ily get them a move even when sleeping at home, are no longer existent,” Coach Ofori stressed.

According to the coach, who has strong passion and commit­ment to grass-root football and player development, players have to put in a lot of work, drop their ego and are sure to pluck their rewards.

“I have been there before, and have done it. Whilst I was playing, I realised that I would get better rewards by grafting, show­ing my worth and not just getting a move from a recommendation.

“Sometimes in football, a play­er has to take three steps back to jump five steps forward. It means that if things get a bit slow in the life of a player, they have to work hard and get back to the top – because their CV alone wouldn’t be the solution.”

The 35-year-old sweat-mer­chant also advised footballers to make hay whilst the shines, since they do not have “too much time to spare.”

“A footballer’s life can be fleet­ing and transitory, and they have to make the most of it when the opportunity presents itself.”

The UEFA Licence C holder works as youth developer for one of the biggest clubs in Sweden – Brommapojkarna FC, which Under-16 side he handles as head coach.

The former centre-back owns a third division club in the Eastern region of the country named Apedwa Wolf FC, and he is bent on contributing to Ghana’s grass­roots football development.

He has persistently asserted that his aim was to contribute to shaping up Ghana football into a nerve-wracking force from the grassroots, whilst targeting top-flight football.

