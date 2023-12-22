Western/Central regional boxing bonanza Dec 24

The twin-city of Sekondi Takoradi will come alive on December 24 with boxing action when the Sekondi-Cen­tral regional branch of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) stages a special boxing bonanza to mark the Christmas celebration.

It will attract teams from the Western and Central regions with two gyms from Accra – Fit Square gym and Wisdom Boxing Club.

Mr Twintoh Walker, Organiser and Chairman of the Central Re­gional GBF, and the Coordinator of the Western Regional Boxing Federation, told the Times Sports it a way to revive the sport in the two regions.

Mr Walker stated that the West­ern and Central regional branches of the GBF would be inaugurated officially at the function by the President of the GBF, Mr Bernard Quartey, and the Western Region­al Sport Authority Director, Mr Joseph Alabi Bortey.

The two bodies would be pre­sented with boxing equipment and logistics.

According to Mr Walker, other executives of the two bodies would also be inaugurated after which modalities would be put in place for members to vote for their leaders.

Mr Walker said the December 24 event is being supported by the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council, the GBF, the Regional Sport Authority, Raybow Hotel, Ahenfie Hotel, Aseda Hotel, Taadi Hotel, Western Tyres and Kwansah Motors.

At stake would be a giant trophy for the winner donated by Mr Twintoh Walker.

“I have done amateur boxing throughout my association with the sport for about 23 years ago. I also worked for the Ghana Boxing Au­thority (GBA) as representative at the regional level under the tenure of Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning and Lawyer Peter Zwenness.

“That speaks volumes about my passion for the sport. I have used my personal resources to develop the sport at the level with some support from individuals and a few corporate organisations. I hope to get some more support from the corporate sector, especially to develop the sport here.”

BY ANDREW NORTEY