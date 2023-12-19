Vodafone Ghana surpasses target with 104 Community Shops nationwide
Vodafone Ghana has announced a significant achievement in its nationwide expansion, launching 104 Community Shops.
This, surpasses its initial goal of 100 shops by end of March this year.
This milestone, part of the Vodafone Community Shops project announced on June 1, 2023, is a major step in the company’s strategy to expand its retail presence throughout Ghana.
Ms Mercy Dawn Akude, Head of Retail & Partner Support at Vodafone Ghana, speaking on the significance of this expansion said “The Vodafone Community Shop initiative is at the heart of our mission to bring our services closer to our customers, enhancing accessibility and convenience.”
She underscored that every region in Ghana had seen the benefits of the project, ensuring a consistent and high-quality customer experience.
She said customers were already benefiting from the convenience of accessing Vodafone’s services locally, eliminating the need for lengthy travel.
“The launch of Vodafone Community Shops responds to the long-awaited needs of our customers and partners. We are thrilled to offer a consistent experience in sales and support services and are always ready to assist,” she said.
Mr David Umoh, Director for the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, said “The successful rollout of the Community Shops ahead of schedule is a testament to our commitment to our customers. This expansion increases our physical presence across the country and also solidifies our position as a customer-centric organisation.”
The newly opened shops, located in various regions including Greater Accra’s Labadi, Bono’s Sunyani, Ashanti’s Kumasi, and other cities, are expected to substantially enhance customer experience and service accessibility
BY TIMES REPORTER