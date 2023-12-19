Vodafone Ghana surpasses target with 104 Community Shops nationwide

Vodafone Ghana has announced a significant achievement in its nation­wide expansion, launching 104 Community Shops.

This, surpasses its initial goal of 100 shops by end of March this year.

This milestone, part of the Vodafone Community Shops proj­ect announced on June 1, 2023, is a major step in the company’s strat­egy to expand its retail presence throughout Ghana.

Ms Mercy Dawn Akude, Head of Retail & Partner Support at Vodafone Ghana, speaking on the significance of this expansion said “The Vodafone Community Shop initiative is at the heart of our mis­sion to bring our services closer to our customers, enhancing accessi­bility and convenience.”

She underscored that every re­gion in Ghana had seen the benefits of the project, ensuring a consistent and high-quality customer experi­ence.

She said customers were already benefiting from the convenience of accessing Vodafone’s services locally, eliminating the need for lengthy travel.

“The launch of Vodafone Community Shops responds to the long-awaited needs of our custom­ers and partners. We are thrilled to offer a consistent experience in sales and support services and are always ready to assist,” she said.

Mr David Umoh, Director for the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, said “The successful rollout of the Commu­nity Shops ahead of schedule is a testament to our commitment to our customers. This expansion in­creases our physical presence across the country and also solidifies our position as a customer-centric organisation.”

The newly opened shops, located in various regions including Greater Accra’s Labadi, Bono’s Sunyani, Ashanti’s Kumasi, and other cities, are expected to sub­stantially enhance customer experi­ence and service accessibility

