Vodafone Foundation’s Rural Ultrasound Scan benefits residents of Pipie

In a bid to bolster maternal health care and curb child mortality, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation in partnership with the Divine Mother and Child Foundation (DMAC) has implemented its Rural Ultrasound Scan project for pregnant women in Pipie in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti Region.

The Rural Ultrasound Scan project was part of Vodafone Ghana’s Ashanti Month celebration in June.

The project aims to harness innovative ultrasonography technology to improve maternal and child health. The initiative aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which seeks to reduce maternal mortality.

Forty-Eight pregnant women had screenings during the event, including scans of the uterus, abdominopelvic, and abdomen.

Rita Rockson, Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, emphasised the foundation’s commitment to enhancing maternal health in rural areas across Ghana.

“Many women in rural communities face unique challenges that make it harder for them to access quality health care. The Foundation’s Ultrasound Scan outreach gave these women access to qualified medical care. This is also part of our contribution to reduce maternal mortality by 2030 and improve the lives of Ghanaians,” she said.

She further explained that the free ultrasound screenings were particularly beneficial to pregnant women who could not afford such services.

“This initiative also addresses the issue of accessibility, as women in these communities previously had to travel long distances to undergo ultrasound scans,” she mentioned.

One beneficiary, Margaret Konadu, expressed her gratitude to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation and praised it for aiding pregnant women with the scan service.

