UNDP, Mastercard Foundation sign $25.8m deal… to engage 10,000 innovators

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Master­card Foundation have partnered to establish and implement a Young Africa Innovates (YAI) programme in Ghana and Nigeria over the next two and half years.

The $25.8 million partnership deal aims to engage over 10,000 innovators across Ghana and Ni­geria, according to a news release published on the UNDP website on Monday.

These will be individuals actively working on innovative solutions and will facilitate the rap­id validation, testing, and scaling of more than 500 unique solutions.

This strategic partnership aims to also foster inclusive innovation among diverse youth populations to address development challenges, the website added.

The news release said the partnership between the UNDP and the MasterCard Foundation signified a shared commitment to creating sustainable, inclusive, and equitable opportunities for young people.

“This partnership is a key step to unlocking the untapped potential of every young person, particularly those often marginal­ised and overlooked. We aspire to tap the creative and transformative potential of diverse youth from across the country, encompassing those with disabilities, limited educational access, and residing in hard-to-reach areas,” Angela Lusi­gi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, said.

She said, “Our collective com­mitment envisions a world where no one is left behind, and where every young person’s creativity, re­gardless of their background, plays a pivotal role in crafting innovative solutions for a brighter and more equitable tomorrow.”

Under the partnership, the UNDP will work with innova­tion and enterprise organisations, including grassroots organisations, the private sector, and govern­ments to support different actors, including rural, low-literacy, inexperienced, and marginalised individuals.

The programme will utilise a challenge fund model to stimulate innovation and scale up impact towards inclusive development.

“This programme aims to put young people, especially young women, at the centre of driv­ing solutions that improve their well-being and resilience. Over the years, the Mastercard Founda­tion has supported innovation-fo­cused initiatives, and the lessons learned have informed the Young Africa Innovates programme design,” Rica Rwigamba, Country Director for the Mastercard Foundation in Ghana, said.