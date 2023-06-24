Star Beer wins Quality Awards for the 5th time

Guinness Ghana’s Star Beer has secured the prestigious Gold Award at the renowned Monde Selec­tion Quality Awards for the fifth time.

This is the first Ghanaian Beer to have ever achieved such a feat and solidifies Star Beer’s position as the unrivalled and best quality beer.

The Monde Selection Qual­ity Awards, renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and esteemed panel of expert judges, serves as a global benchmark for excellence in the brewing industry.

With a focus on quality and taste, the awards celebrate the finest beverages from around the world.

Commenting on the awards, Marketing and Innovation Direc­tor at Guinness Ghana, Estella Muzito, said, “For us, the pursuit of excellence is not just a matter of pride but also a reflection of the belief that Ghanaians deserve nothing but the best quality beer. From the moment we source our local raw materials to the final pour, every step of the brewing process of Star Beer is approached with unwavering dedication and passion. We aim to ensure that every sip of Star Beer delivers a refreshing taste experience, creating moments of joy and celebration for Ghana­ians.”

“This accomplishment high­lights our unwavering commit­ment to brewing the best quality beer for Ghanaians. We firmly believe that our consumers de­serve the highest standards, and we will continue to push bound­aries, innovate, and create excep­tional moments that bring joy to every occasion,” she added.

Head of Beers at Guinness Ghana, Roland Ofori, said, “Being the first Ghanaian Beer to win a fifth Gold Award at the prestigious Monde Selection Quality Awards is a great reaf­firmation of Star Beer’s superior quality. It is also a prompt to seek ways to outdo ourselves in the coming years, because Gha­naians always deserve the best, and we intend for that to always be Star Beer.”

BY TIMES REPORTER