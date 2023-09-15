Stanbic Bank supports HOPSA 1999 Year Group’s solar project

Stanbic Bank has donated an amount GHc15, 000in support of the 1999 grad­uating class of Holy Child High School’s (HOPSA 99) solar legacy project.

Estimated to cost about GH¢1.3 million (without taxes), the project is intended to pro­vide a total of 63KW of power

which is about 70 per cent of the school’s total energy needs.

The project is to among other things, address the problem of unreliable power supply in the nine houses of the school, to reduce the school’s electricity bill by 50percent, to promote clean, reliable and sustainable energy, contribute significantly to the attainment of the UN SDG Goal 7 and enlighten the students, on installation and operation of solar PV systems.

Presenting the cheque to the HOPSA 99 executives, Head, Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu shared that the donation forms part of the Bank’s commitment towards decarbonisation and energy tran­sition, its focus on responding to the ever-growing need for reliable access to renewable and sus­tainable energy solutions in the country and its investments in responsible partners that support these ambitions.

“Solar is a good pick because it resonates with climate change, which is one of the areas we are interested in. Harnessing Ghana’s abundant sun and wind resources could hold the key to future-proofing this country’s en­ergy sector. We are glad you gave us the opportunity to be part of this legacy project”, he said.

The president for HOPSA 99-year group, Sheila Enyonam Akyea received the donation on behalf of the group and thanked Stanbic Bank for taking a special interest in their solar project.

