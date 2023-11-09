Somoco Ghana launches new range of Bajaj Boxer Heavy Duty motorcycles

Dealers in the award-winning boxer motorcycle have met with the management of Somoco Gha­na Limited, the sole authorised distibutors of boxer motorcycles, for a special get-together last Wednesday.

The event, which took place at the Crystal Palm Hotel in Tesano, Accra, brought together dealers from all over the country.

Speaking at the event, the Ex­ecutive Director of Somoco Gha­na, Nii Ayi Hyde, expressed his joy at having as many of the dealers as possible under the same roof.

He added that the company had big plans in the coming year for all the dealers, and urged them to put in their best marketing efforts.

The event was also used to launch the latest in the range—the all-new 125HD and 150HD boxer motorbikes. For the convenience of riders, the latest additions come with longer seats, stronger suspensions and low maintenance engines. The new motorcycles also come with one-year warranty.

Also, present at the event was Mr Rajesh Kumar, a representative from Bajaj Auto Limited, the man­ufacturers of boxer motorcycles.

Mr Kumar informed the dealers that Bajaj was committed to its customers and was always ready to listen to what customers had to say.

He stated it was part of Bajaj Auto Limited’s commitment to the customer that led to the many ex­citing innovations that Bajaj kept churning out.

Known for its world class products, Bajaj Auto Limited from India is the world’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer and the world’s largest three wheeler manufacturer.

BY TIMES REPORTER