Samsung Galaxy smartphones with eSIM tech available on major networks

Samsung, one of the global leaders in smartphone innovation has announced that its Galaxy smartphones with eSIM technology are now available on all three major networks in Ghana: MTN, Vodafone, and AT.

Galaxy eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM that allows you to use mobile data without a physical SIM card.

It performs the same functionality as a traditional SIM card but offers improved security, convenience, and flexibility for users.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said “With eSIM, users can activate their network service by installing a pre-assigned plan, scanning a QR code, or entering information manually, without the need to insert or remove physical SIM cards. They can also use two different numbers or operators on a single device, or switch between multiple eSIM profiles, depending on their needs and preferences.”

It said “Samsung Galaxy smartphones with eSIM technology include the S series; S20, S21, S22, S23, Z Fold/Flip range, and Note 20 models. These devices feature cutting-edge design, performance, and functionality, such as stunning displays, powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and some of the most advanced cameras on a smartphone. “

Samsung, the statement said was committed to providing its customers with the best smartphone experience possible, and eSIM technology was one of the ways it is achieving this goal.

“By extending the technology to a wide range of devices, Samsung is making eSIM technology more accessible and convenient for its users in the country,” the statement said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

