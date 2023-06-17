Salah Food Fest: 5 communities book slots for final contest

The HappyFM Salah Food Fest continued its quest to find the best cuisine among the Ghanaian Zongo communities with a thrilling second preliminary stage held at the vibrant Nima Station.

The round saw competition from Alajo Zongo, Mamobi Zon­go and Nima Zongo.

Representing their various com­munities were Tasty Ladies from Alajo, Insha Allahu Rice from Mamobi, “Ba Mei Shei Allah” and Nima Stars, both from Nima Zon­go. They showcased their cuisine prowess in a fierce competition.

The Nima Station, bustling with energy and an atmosphere of culinary excitement, witnessed a thrilling face-off among the four enthralling teams.

Each team displayed their unique recipes, culinary techniques, and cultural influences, aiming to impress the panel of discerning judges and earn their ticket to the grand finale.

Audiences were also treated to some exciting activities such as mu­sical chairs and karaoke as the buzz was electric across the station.

In the end, Tasty Ladies, Insha Allahu Rice, and Nima Stars emerged victorious, securing their spots in the highly anticipated finals scheduled to be held at the residence of the esteemed Nation­al Chief Imam in Fadama.

The judges commended the various teams for their dedication to the culinary arts and their con­tributions to promoting the rich cultural heritage of Nima Zongo.

With the second prelims con­cluded, all eyes now turn to the upcoming final prelims set to take place in Madina.

The teams participating in this stage will battle fiercely for the remaining spots in the grand finale.

The HappyFM Salah Food Fest aims to celebrate the vibrant culi­nary traditions of Ghana’s Zongo communities and foster unity through food and culture.

The competition showcases the exceptional talents of local chefs, allowing them to shine on a national platform while promoting the diverse cultural heritage of Ghana.

As the competition reaches its climactic stage, anticipation is at an all-time high. The grand finale, promises to be an extraordinary event, filled with delectable dishes, cultural performances, and friendly competition.