RtP hands over project to Pong Tamale Experimental School

Right to Play, an international non-governmental organisation (NGO) has provided the Pong Tamale Experimental Primary School in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region with a multi-purpose playing space, washroom and changing room for girls.

The Programmes Manager of Right to Play, Mr. Evans Sinkari, speaking at the inauguration of the facilities at Pong-Tamale on Tuesday said it was meant tosupport quality teaching and learning in the school.

He added that it was a calculated effort by the organisation to promote sports in the school.

Mr. Sinkari explained that it wasan organization committed to improving children’s welfare.

It said it was partnering the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders to provide schools in deprived areas with modern facilities in order to promote both academic and sports performance of the pupils and students.

He stated that the children were very talented and needed facilities to encourage them to learn.

Mr. Sinkari indicated that barriers affecting girls in the basic schools should be removed hence the provision of changing rooms for girls.

Mr. Sinkari said the organisation has organised lot of training for some selected teachers in its operational districts.

The Savelugu Municipal Director of Education, Mr. IssahaqueMunawaru commended Right to Play for the support for basic schools in the municipality.

He emphasised that the infrastructure and other material support to the basic schools in the municipality was yielding dividends.

Right to Play has also constructed 3-unit classroom, washroom and changing room forthe Zudu D/A Primary School.

Similar facilities have been provided for Nyankapala D/A Primary at TolonDistrict, Sunnia E/A Primary, MoglaaPrimary at Kumbungu and Tolon Model D/A primary School, which cost Right to Play a total GH¢487,935.00.

