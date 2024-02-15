Report sexual harassment at workplace – ICU

The Industrial and Commer­cial Workers Union Ghana, (ICU-Ghana) has asked workers who experience sexual harassment at their respective workplace to report the act to appropriate au­thorities for action.

Speaking at a two day seminar in Accra, for trade unionists from Accra and Tema, the head of Gender and Youth of ICU-Gha­na, Mrs Esinam Afua Poku said harassment at workplace nega­tively affects the working environ­ment, undermines gender equality, create unfair practices in employ­ment and impact the dignity and well-being of workers.

“It creates psychological anxiety and stress for victims’ and if ignored, can result in high cost for the companies through loss of productivity, low worker morale, absenteeism and staff turnover,” She added.

The programme organised by the ICU-Ghana was aimed at sensitising workers to be abreast with issues.

She stressed the need for workplace policies and complaint system to protect such victims of harassment.

The Accra Regional Officer of ICU-Ghana, Mr Ernest Otu-Addo in his remarks said the seminar was a demonstration by the lead­ership to ensure members were abreast with the labour laws in the country.

“As leaders of the union, there is the need to have knowledge about labour law issues to be able to assist and protect the rights of workers in your organisations,” he added.

He commended the partic­ipants for their work over the years in promoting unionism in the country and assured them of ICU-Ghana’s continuous determi­nation to help them achieve their goals.

Mr Otu-Addo urged the par­ticipants to apply the knowledge acquired to ensure the rights of workers were protected at their organisations.

The Director of Education, Mr John Abradze Hayfron urged the participants as leaders to be united, promote productivity at work and ensure that the rights of workers were protected.

He said executives of the union should lead with integrity in all that they do.

The Head of Education urged the participants and as leaders to be well-informed with the Col­lective Bargain Agreement and be educated to help protect the rights of workers.

Some of the topics that were discussed were the role of leaders as workplace stewards, basic trade unionism, making women, young workers visible on Occupational Health Safety, Gender Audit of Collective Agreements.

