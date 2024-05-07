Inspire Action empowers 24 persons with vocational skills

Inspire Action, a nonprofit organisation through its Promotion of Vocational Oriented Training (PVOT) initiative has trained a total of 24 people in detergent manufacturing and wig-making.

The PVOT initiative aimed to provide vocational education and lifelong skills to underserved communities to help address unemployment situations in the country.

The project provides individuals with knowledge and skills on how to make detergents, wigs, braids, barb hair, manicure, pedicure and clothes softer.

The training, which took place in Accra last Thursday, was to reach out to the orphans, persons living with disabilities, youths, victims of human and sex trafficking and victims of gender-based violence.

Opening the training, Head of Mission for Inspire Action, Mr Justice Zeukew, said PVOT project sought to train a total of 500 people annually to reduce unemployment in the country.

According to him, learners would be provided with essential skills to enhance and support their personal development, and also offer them self-employment opportunities.

He stated that, the PVOT project which was launched January this year covered several fields such as fashion design, wig-making, pedicure, manicure, barbering and detergent fabrication.

“This project is an opportunity to equip beneficiaries with the necessary skills and tools to foster economic security upon successful completion of the training either through employment opportunities on the free market or self-employment, thereby providing a certain level of economic stability to support their livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Zeukew said the PVOT initiative had so far trained 18 people in detergent manufacturing, while six persons registered for the first cohort of the wig-making class.

“The mission of the PVOT project was in line with Sustainable Development Goals 4, 8 and 9. However, to achieve the SDGs through vocational training, it is important to ensure that vocational training programs are accessible, affordable, and high-quality,” he said.

To achieve the SDGs, he stressed the importance of providing persons with technical and vocational education to achieve sustainable economic growth.

To ensure the training has a significant impact on the trainees, they would be enrolled in a mandatory entrepreneurial class organized by Inspire Action. This is to ensure that they can use the skills they acquire to earn a living.

“There’s an open invitation for more individuals to join. If you or someone you know is seeking to gain valuable skills for a better future, reach out to Inspire Action.

A project beneficiary, Evelyn Bedzo, commended Inspire Action for the training opportunity as she had been provided with lifelong skills to leverage in supplementing her income.

She urged all stakeholders to facilitate various vocational trainings for Ghanaians particularly the youth, to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

BY CECILIA LAGBA YADA