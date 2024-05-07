30 receive NVTI certified professional certificates                                                

Thirty trainees of the Nye Awo Kpakpa Skills Training Institute at La have received National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certificate to operate as a certified professional in their chosen fields.

This followed their graduation from the centre which qualified them to write the NVTI examination in their individual’s profession.

The trainees were examined on jewelry and dress making, pastries, beds, local and foreign drinks, and other vocational programs.

NVTI is an accredited body with mandate to certify vocational training institutions or trainees based on their level of study as qualified to operate as a professional or not.

Addressing the awardees, Ms Rita Odorley Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency congratulated the graduands for such a bold step in writing the NVTI exams which was important, but not mandatory.

According to Ms Sowah, over 200 graduands had successfully passed through the skills training and were gainfully benefiting from the knowledge acquired since the training began in 2022.

She indicated that, her goal was to help her constituents, mostly the female youth to earn a living from their own hands, rather than seeking for scanty white colour jobs.

‘My intensions for setting up the training institute is to enable mostly the female youth or women either working or not to earn extra income rather that always seeking for white colour jobs which are very difficult to get,” she said.

The La constituency MP said she had been sponsoring the program from her own resources because of the delay in the release of the MP’s Common Fund and also lack of space to accommodate more trainees to the programme.

She hinted that the institute was preparing to enroll over 300 trainees this month to acquire the needed knowledge in vocational skills.

The Headmistress of La Presec Senior High School (SHS), Ms Rita Ayorkor Tetteh, advised the awardees to be punctual and dedicated in their service delivery to their clients.

“Many businesses had lost good customer or clients due to bad service delivery though the business or their owners are certified or qualified,” Ms Tetteh said.

She asked the awardees to be very grateful for the height they had attained knowing that no one could ever take away the knowledge and experience gained unlike the white colour jobs which could be taken away from them any time without explanation.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON