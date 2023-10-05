Renew commitment to ‘team service’ to place KIA on global map – Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey

The Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mrs Pame­la Djamson-Tettey, has urged staff and stakeholders to renew their commitment to ‘team service’ to place Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the global map.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Customer Service Week, being celebrated globally from this weekunder the theme “Team Service”, he said the celebration offered the management of GACL the opportunity to declare its com­mitment to dedicated staff behind the wheels of service.

She expressed appreciation to stakeholders and passengers for their immense contribution to ser­vice delivery and patronage of the airports’ service.

She noted the recent Level 1 Accreditation ACI Airport Cus­tomer Experience attained by the Kotoka International Airport was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Airport Community, and said it reflected the unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services to passengers, partners and stake­holders.

She stressed that the successes chalked had put Kotoka Interna­tional Airport, and Ghana for that matter, on an enviable pedestal in the global aviation industry space, and urged staff to strive to do more.

The Customer Service Man­ager, Mr Eric Prempeh, in his remarks, indicated that GACL’s Service journey had been built on the desire to deliver an exceptional customer experience. He called for more collaboration between stakeholders and departments to repeatedly offer customers a world-class service experience.

The highlight of the launch of the Customer Service Week was the signing of the Service Pledge by management, staff and stake­holders present at the event.

BY TIMES REPORTER