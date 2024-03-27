RCB CEOs, key personnel undergo Emotional Intelligence training

Chief Executive Of­ficers (CEOs) and key personnel of Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) have undergone specialised training in emotional intelligence to enhance leadership effectiveness and organisational performance.

The training, which took place in Sunyani in the Bono Region recently and facilitated by Addi­son International, an emotional intelligence training centre, drew personnel from RCBs from Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions.

According to the Executive Director of the Association of Rural Banks, Ghana, Mrs Comfort Owusu, the training marked a sig­nificant step forward in empower­ing leaders within the RCB sector.

She emphasised that it was important for local bank personnel to be equipped with emotional intelligence to be able to foster positive workplace cultures to drive sustainable growth.

MrsOwusu further noted that emotional intelligence has gained recognition globally as a critical component of effective leadership since it encompasses the ability to recognise, understand, and manage one’s emotions.

“In today’s dynamic and competitive business environment, where relationships and collabora­tion are key to success, emotional intelligence plays a pivotal role in driving organisational performance and fostering a conducive work environment,” she said.

She said in view of that RCBs in Ghana had taken proactive steps to invest in the professional growth of their CEOs and key personnel by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complex inter­personal dynamics, inspire teams, and make sound decisions even in high-pressure situations.

MrsOwusu said the training sessions covered various aspects of emotional intelligence, includ­ing self-awareness, self-regulation, social awareness, and relationship management.

The CEO of Suma Rural Bank, Mr Kofi Acheampong, expressed appreciation on behalf of the participants for the initiative, highlighting the transformative impact of emotional intelligence training on leadership effective­ness and organizational culture.

He emphasised the impor­tance of empathy, communica­tion, and conflict resolution skills in “building strong relationships with clients, employees, and stakeholders”.

The CEO of Addison International, Mr James Kwesi Addison, who was the facilitator at the training, said fostering a culture of empathy and under­standing, leaders could inspire loyalty, enhance employee engagement, and ultimately drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

He said to enhance leader­ship effectiveness, emotional in­telligence training was expected to yield broader societal benefits by promoting ethical conduct, diversity, and inclusion within the banking sector.

“By investing in the emotion­al intelligence of their leaders, these institutions are not only strengthening their internal capabilities but also positioning themselves for long-term success in an ever-evolving rural and community banking landscape,” he added.

Mr Addison lauded the orgainsers for such an initiative that reflected the commitment of the Association of RCB, Gha­na to continuous improvement and professional development of RCB personnel.

