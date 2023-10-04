Ratcliffe considering Man United minority stake offer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’sI­neos Group is considering whether to offer to buy a minority stake in Manchester United in an effort to break the impasse over the ownership situation.

The Glazer family, who cur­rently own the club, announced in November that they were considering selling United as they “explore strategic alterna­tives”.

That led to a flurry of in­terest but only two offers, from Ineos and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Both tabled bids of around £5bn.

Sheikh Jassim’s camp have always maintained he was only interested in buying 100% of the club. However Ratcliffe said he wanted a majority stake.

But after months of what has seemed like inaction on the Glazers’ part, British business­man,Ratcliffe, is now thinking about a different approach.

Buying a minority stake may not go down well with Unit­ed supporters, who have held demonstrations against the Glaz­er family inside and outside Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe may regard this method as his best way of se­curing the ownership in the long term.

The move would allow the Glazer family to retain a signif­icant shareholding in United, although the precise details of any deal remain unclear. –BBC