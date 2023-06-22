Police officer accused of killing girlfriend, at Adum remanded again

The Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded in prisons custody Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, at Adum, in Kumasi.

He would reappear on July 13, 2023, but this time at the High Court for the trial of the case, following an advice from the Attorney-General’s Department.

The policeman, who used his service rifle to kill the girlfriend, has now pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder,when he appeared in court for the third time.

That outraged family members and sympathisersof the girlfriend, thronged the court premises, yesterday,and attacked the vehicle the policeman was on board, but the police whiskedhim from the court premises.

The relatives claimed they were in court to seek justice for their departed loved one.

They were dressed in red and black clothing, with placardsone of which read:‘Justice for MaaAdwoa.’

VictoriaDapaa, also known as MaaAdjoa, was allegedly shot multiple times and killed by her lover, the police inspector.

Inspector Twumasi, who was stationed at the Manhyia Police station, was remanded into police custody for a month when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Samuel BuabenQuansah, for the first time in April.

At his second appearance at the court, he was remanded for three weeks and the police had to go through hectic time to move him from the court room after the hearing.

Inspector Twumasi was arrested at his hideout on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Sekyere, near Effiduase, after allegedly committing killing the girlfriend on Thursday, April 20,2023.



The policeman,during his first appearance, told the court that he killed his lover because she owed him GH¢5,000 and had refused to pay.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi,the Head of Legal and Prosecution of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, earlier described the alleged act by the police inspector as barbaric.

He noted that the police administration was saddened by the development and as such they would do whatever they could to ensure justice prevailed in the matter.

According to ACP Blagodzie, the police were particularly worried about the action of the accused, since he was not a junior officer.

He mentioned that preliminary investigations into the matter had established that the police officer after having a misunderstanding with the deceased asked her to refund his GH¢5,000 debt owed him.

Following her failure to refund the money, the officer then decided to shoot her which led to her death.

At the court, during the first appearance, the suspect said it was not his intention to kill his “lover.”

Asked by the judge whether he had anything to say, Inspector Twumasi told the court that “I have no intention to commit the crime; what happened is between me and God.”

