Police command probes alleged killing of nursing mother by military personnel

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun investigation into the killing of a nursing mother allegedly by some military personnel at Manso Datano in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Felicia Donkor, sustained gunshot wounds after being hit by a stray bullet.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arhin Kwasi Annor, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, on Monday visited the crime scene and commiserated with the deceased’s family.

A police source at the Regional Command which disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times said investigation into the incident had started.

The incident, it was gathered, took place on Saturday during a funeral of one Kwasi Nkrumah, also known as Simon, who died after falling into a mining pit some three months ago.

Simon was said to have been chased by some security personnel protecting some mining companies in the area.

In the process he was said to have been hit with club and he fell into a mining pit.

During the funeral on saturday, the youth in the town were said to have mounted a barrier in the middle of the road leading to the cemetery.

When the military got there, there was a misunderstanding between them and the youth which saw the military firing warning shots and the nursing mother being hit.

The Assemblyman for the area, Kwame Amponsah, corroborated saying, “we were having a burial service for a young man who died three months ago.

“There was a military patrol at a nearby village, upon reaching my community, they saw the people in the community jubilating and singing.”

“The soldiers started chasing them and fired ammunition which hit one lady, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was subsequently transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and was pronounced dead yesterday(Sunday).”

“My community people are calling for the withdrawal of the military personnel, and as Assembly Member and Presiding Member for the district, I am in support of that,” Amponsah said.

Manso Datano is one of the mining communities in the Ashanti Region where illegal mining is very rife in the area.

Youth group in the community is infuriated and they are calling for peace and justice in the community, because the inhabitants suspect reprisal attack by the youth.

District Chief Executive for Amansie South, Clement OpokuGyamfi, also confirmed the incident saying the District Security Council (DISEC) was collaborating with the Regional Command to know what exactly happened.

