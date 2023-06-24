Pernod Ricard Ghana provides potable water for Dzapatara Community

In line with its global initiative, ‘Responsib’All Day’, Pernod Ricard Ghana, a subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard Group, a leading producer of wines and spirits, has provided a treated water facility for Dzapatara, a small community in the Eastern Region.

The long-term water project for the Dzapatara community is in partnership with Tovila Water Solutions, a leading firm special­ised in the field of research and all water treatments and engineering services.

Speaking on the water project, Eunice Osei-Tutu, the Sustain­ability and Responsibility Manager at Pernod Ricard Ghana, said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the availability of quality water for the community with a population of about 700 on a sustainable basis and for their wellbeing.

“Responsib’All Day is a special day for the Pernod Ricard Group. It is a day where globally, all over 19,000 employees dedicate their time to actively contribute to the Group’s Sustainability & Responsi­bility Roadmap, Good Times from a Good Place.”

“The theme for this year is ‘Wellbeing of Our People and Communities’. In line with the theme, we in Ghana decided to provide quality water for Dzapatara on a sustainable basis. Dzapatara is a small community in the Upper West-Akyem district that struggles with access to safe potable water, which is a basic necessity for the wellbeing of all human beings. And so, we are excited to work with Tovila on this sustainable project for the community,” she said.

Mrs Osei-Tutu further men­tioned that the gesture was aligned with the second pillar of Pernod Ricard’s sustainability and respon­sibility roadmap, which is ‘Valuing People’.

In addition, employees donated clothes, shoes, sanitary pads, and stationery to the natives of the community.

The Odikoro of Adeamra No. 2, Bafour Opare Ampofo Yentumi ll, on behalf of the community, commended Pernod Ricard Ghana for the water facility.

“We are very grateful to Pernod Ricard Ghana for giving us safe drinking water. We used to drink the same water as the cows in the community, so this gesture means a lot to us. We will ensure we take good care of this water facility. Again, we call on other corpora­tions to support us with a hospital and school”.

BY TIMES REPORTER