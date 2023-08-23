Para Games 2023 official mascot unveiled

As the 2023 African Para Games approaches, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has introduced its mascot for the event.

The 2023 African Para Games, which is the maiden edition, is slated for September 3-12, as para-athletes across Africa compete for honours.

Among the disciplines to be contested are amputee football, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and sitting volleyball.

The newly unveiled male mascot, which has a design of the Ghana flag and an amputated left leg, has already created a buzz on social media.

The male character exudes a cheerful feeling and calmness, with his arms raised to show support for the games.

Some sporting disciplines in this year’s African Para Games would serve as qualification for next year’s Paralympic Games in France.

Team Ghana is still in camp preparing for the games with the national amputee football team, Black Challenge, which recently beat Togo 9-1 in a friendly-GNA