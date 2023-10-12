“Our digital evolution shows commitment to customers”
In line with the month’s digital focus, Vodafone Ghana is rewarding customers who use its digital platforms, such as MyVodafoneApp, MyVodafoneWeb, and the revamped chatbot, TOBi. MyVodafoneApp, freely available on the Google Play Store and App Store, offers a comprehensive solution for customers, facilitating the purchase of voice and data bundles and addressing enquiries. TOBi, Vodafone’s virtual assistant, provides 24/7 support on products, services, and queries.
Continuously evolving, TOBi learns from each interaction, ensuring customers always receive accurate information. Additionally, Vodafone Cash, Vodafone Ghana’s mobile money service, presents a seamless solution for payments, airtime top-ups, and more, with the added advantage of no fees for transfers between Vodafone Cash users.
Ms Mensah-Poku further highlighted Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to digital innovation driven by its aspiration for complete customer satisfaction.
“Our digital evolution shows our commitment to our customers. We will keep innovating to ensure our customers always have access to the best services,” she affirmed.