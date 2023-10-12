“Our digital evolution shows commitment to customers”

In line with the month’s digital focus, Vodafone Ghana is rewarding customers who use its digital platforms, such as MyVodafoneApp, MyVodafone­Web, and the revamped chatbot, TOBi. MyVodafoneApp, freely available on the Google Play Store and App Store, offers a comprehensive solution for cus­tomers, facilitating the purchase of voice and data bundles and addressing enquiries. TOBi, Vodafone’s virtual assistant, pro­vides 24/7 support on products, services, and queries.

Continuously evolving, TOBi learns from each interaction, en­suring customers always receive accurate information. Addition­ally, Vodafone Cash, Vodafone Ghana’s mobile money service, presents a seamless solution for payments, airtime top-ups, and more, with the added advantage of no fees for transfers between Vodafone Cash users.

Ms Mensah-Poku further highlighted Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to digital innovation driven by its aspiration for com­plete customer satisfaction.

“Our digital evolution shows our commitment to our custom­ers. We will keep innovating to ensure our customers always have access to the best services,” she affirmed.