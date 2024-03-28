Okada rider jailed 10 years for robbery

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced an okada rider, Kofi Sumaila, to 10 years imprison­ment for robbing a commercial tricycle rider, at Bompieso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The 22-year-old convict, also known as Blackman, plead­ed guilty and prayed the court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, for forgiveness.

The judge passing judgement, said: “Sumaila is a first-time offender, he has been truthful and did not waste the court’s time.”

Prosecuting, Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie, said the complainant, Francis Wuri, 22, lives at Abukofi, while Sumaila resides at Aposo, near Aboso.

The court heard that Sumaila hired the complainant to transport him on a tricycle to Bompieso Cemetery Road, to convey gold bearing stones in sacks to Aboso.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said when Sumaila and complainant got to a section of the road, the convict ordered the complainant to stop, and he obliged.

The court heard that the convict started shouting as if he was calling someone, but nobody responded.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said Sumaila returned to where the complainant was standing, and he pulled out a pair of scissors and ordered the complainant to surrender everything in his possession.

The prosecution said Sumaila dipped his hands into the com­plainant’s pockets and removed GH¢1,200 and Tecno spark 8C mobile phone valued GH¢700 and fled into a nearby cocoa farm.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said the complainant reported the matter at the Aboso police post.

The court heard that while investigations were ongoing, the complainant and his colleagues ar­rested Sumaila at his hideout and handed him over to the police.

Sup Essel-Dadzie told the court that when the police inter­rogated Sumaila, he confessed to the crime.

The prosecution said Sumai­la told the police that he sold the mobile phone to a man in Tarkwa, but failed to assist them to arrest and retrieve the phone from the alleged suspect. —GNA