No obstruction for GFA Elective Congress – Amaju Pinnick

A FIFA Executive Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick,has stated that FIFA is following religiously preparations and happenings in Ghana, and stated that no documents has been sighted, purporting to place an in­junction on the presidential election.

“If, indeed the courts speak­about the elections and the Football Association and other relevant parties were properly served, the laws of Ghana would be respected because it supersedes other laws in the country.”

But according to him, no document has been sighted to indicate the process must be halted; confirming that tomorrow’s election would go ahead.

Speaking to the media after his arrival, he noted that there was nothing to obstruct the elections.

Mr Pinnick, who arrived in Accra on Monday as a member of a four-man FIFA delegation to observe the forthcoming Elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Tamale tomorrow, says FIFA is acting within its statutes and nothing more, and not in Ghana to supervise an illegality.

His reaction followed reports suggesting that disqualified GFA presidential candidate, George Afriyie, secured a motion for an interlocutory injunction against the GFA’s exercise.

He disclosed engagements with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr KwakuAgyenimBoateng, to explain the dynamics about the entire process and what Ghana stands to gain or lose.

“MrAfriyieknows very well where to seek redress if he’s not happy. Going to the civil courts is an aberration under CAF and FIFA statutes which has severe conse­quences,” MrPinnick said.

“I have worked with Mr Afriyie at CAF on the AFCON tourna­ments and others, and I know he loves Ghana and would not do anything to jeopardise the football here.”

The events of four years ago which led to the FIFA Normalisa­tion Committee taking over football, should never happen again.

“Ghana is hosting African Games next year; Ampem Darkoa Ladies are in the CAF Women’s Champions League competition; the FIFA World Cup in 2026 is also a must for all Ghanaians and I believe if all parties in this election decide to work together,that would be the best for Ghana football.”

With such a united front, quali­fying for the next World Cup would be easier for Ghana and I know that is one of the goals for the two candidates, he added.

The former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will be joined by the Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA, Gelson Fernandes, Devel­opment Programme Coordinator, FIFA Member Associations Africa, Silmara Sousa, and Ahmed Harraz, Senior MA Governance Services Manager, FIFA MA Governance to supervise the elections.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY