National Development Summit 2023 underway

The National Development Summit 2023 aimed at providing a critical platform for addressing the challenges hindering Ghana’s development agenda is underway in Accra.

Participants of the programme, organised by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) include key stakeholders from political parties, government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, and some international partners.

The Summit, among others also seeks to establish strategic recommendations that transcend political cycles, promote continuity, coherence, and effective resource allocation, and guide the nation towards sustainable, inclusive, and transformative development.

Speaking at the opening yesterday, the paramount chief of Asante Asokore, Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante emhasised the need for collaborative effort between the government and the private sector to promote development in the country.

He said “It is a call to duty to all well-meaning Ghanaians to collectively bring to fore the challenges confronting us as a nation and to unanimously profer solutions for the good of the future generations.”

Citing South Korea as an example, he stated that in the 1950s, South Korea embarked on a comprehensive development plan that provided for the expansion and strengthening of the education system.

Explaining, he said the plan emphasised universal primary education in the 1960s, secondary education in the 1980s secondary education in the 1970s and the 1980s.

South Korea he said ensured equity in access to school by transforming their educational system and that contributed significantly to the state of the country.

According to Nana Krobea Asante, many economists have observed that the South Korean economic take-off was substantially attributable to the availability of an educated workforce.

He also touched on similar economic successes of other nations including Malaysia, adding that political stability and focus on the agricultural sector always contributes significantly to development.

He therefore stressed the need for the government to take cues from such nations to promote massive development in Ghana.

Director General of the NDPC, Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampah stated that strategic development planning promotes development and assured that as required by the constitution, his outfit remained focused on giving off its best in the delivery of its mandate.

He noted proper disaster management helps in development therefore sectors responsible for management of disasters in the country must be well resourced to carry out their responsibilities.

“Disaster can happen at any time anywhere so as a country taking such issues seriously is very important,” he added.

The Director General further underscored the need for every budget designed, to “speak to our plans as a nation. When this happens we can say there is a basis.”

Historically, he said the country had faced setbacks in implementing comprehensive development frameworks due to factors such as inadequate integration with the national budget and the need for external debt relief arrangements.

This is why this summit is very important. It serves as an opportunity to foster national consensus and create ownership of a joint long-term vision. Through this platform, Ghana can align its development priorities, strategies, and investments with a shared long-term vision. Such a joint vision can be incorporated into political party manifestoes, ensuring commitment to its implementation,” he added.

Chairman of the NDPC professor George Gyan-Barffour in his remarks indicated that the Summit holds significant importance in Ghana’s journey towards long-term sustainable development.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU



