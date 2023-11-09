Milan beat PSG to keep hopes alive

AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud’s, powerful header early in the second half secured a 2-1 Champions’ League Group F home victory over Paris St Germain in a pulsating match on Tuesday for the first win in this season’s competition by the Italian side.

Former Inter Milan defender, Milan Skriniar, had put PSG ahead but their advantage lasted only three minutes before Rafael Leao netted an acrobatic equaliser and Giroud then sealed a precious vic­tory just after the break in front of 75,649 spectators at the San Siro.

Milan now have five points from four games in third behind second-placed, PSG, with six points. Leaders Borussia Dortmund have seven points after winning 2-0 earli­er on Tuesday at home to Newcastle United who are bottom on four points.

The match in San Siro was played at a frenetic tempo in the first half with end-to-end action and, while the pace inevitably slowed in the second period, it was an absorb­ing clash in which Milan had to hold on at the end as PSG piled on the pressure.

Milan, who reached the semifi­nals of last year’s competition, won a Champions League game in which they had trailed for the first time since beating Real Madrid in 2009.

PSG went ahead after nine min­utes following a well-worked corner. Marquinhosflicked on the set-piece and Skriniar was left unmarked to head home his first goal for the Paris club.

They have scored in their last 48 group stage matches in the Cham­pions League, the longest run in the competition’s history, having previously drawn a blank against Real Madrid in 2015.

But the home side were level three minutes later with an excellent finish from Leao. Giroud’s initial shot was saved by GianluigiDon­narumma against his former club, but as the ball looped into the air Leao produced an overhead kick.

KylianMbappe then found him­self one-on-one with Milan goal­keeper, Mike Maignan but scuffed his shot wide before OusmaneD­embele struck the crossbar with a curling shot from 25 metres.

There was less goalmouth action in the second period but Milan led early when Theo Hernandez’s su­perb cross was met with a powerful trademark header by Giroud.

Lee Kang-In struck a post for PSG on a luckless night for the Parisians as their five-game winning run came to an end.

Milan host Dortmund on Nov. 28, when PSG welcome Newcastle. —ESPN