Crime

Man remanded for allegedly killing taxi driver

August 7, 2020
0 1 minute read

The Mamponteng District Court has, for the second time, remanded into prison custody, the 23-year-old man, accused of killing a taxi driver over a GH₵1,200, which the deceased owned him.

The suspect, Emmanuel Awuah, has been preliminary charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, but, his plea is yet to be taken.

On his first appearance, the court, presided by Mr Thomas Boadi Soyori, remanded him for three weeks, and, when he appeared  on August 3, the court sent him back to remand until August 31, 2020.

Detective Sergeant (Sgt) Steven Oppong told the court that, his outfit was yet to receive an autopsy report on the deceased from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and was also yet to send the docket on the case to the Attorney General  for advice on the case.

The court heard that Awuah was a friend of the deceased, Thomas Kwame Danso, 24.

Awuah together with an accomplice, who is at large, lured him (the deceased) to a teak plantation between Atwima Gyankobaa and Hwediem near Nyinahini in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti Region.
The prosecution said the owner of the taxi, Daniel Owusu, reported to the police station of the missing driver on July 12, 2020.

Upon investigation, the police apprehended Awuah, who was in the possession of the taxi with registration number GE 1436-17 at Nyinahini.

According to  prosecution, Awuah told the accomplice to help him retrieve his money and they succeeded in luring the driver to the scene of the crime where they strangled him to death.

When the police got to the scene, the head of the deceased was almost decomposed and the body had been conveyed to the mortuary of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Awuah was initially referred to as a final year Geological Engineering student of the Kwame Nkrumah  University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

But the university disassociated  itself from him, saying the suspect abandoned his course for two academic years and could, therefore, not be referred to as a KNUST final year student.

A statement signed by the university’s Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, and copied to Ghanaian Times, indicated Awuah did not register for the first and second semesters of the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic years.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI

Show More

Related Articles

Tricycle taxi operator jailed 7 years for defiling a 14-year-old girl

August 7, 2020
Photo of Man gets 20 years for defiling 12-year-old daughter

Man gets 20 years for defiling 12-year-old daughter

August 6, 2020

4 non-residents grabbed for attempting to register

August 6, 2020
Photo of 7 Nigerian illegal immigrants to be quarantined for 2 weeks

7 Nigerian illegal immigrants to be quarantined for 2 weeks

August 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close