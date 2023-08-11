Man jailed 3 years for stealing vehicle

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a car dealer, Joshua Cobbina, 59, to three years imprisonment for stealing a Sprinter Benz Bus val­ued GH¢200,000.

Meanwhile, Vincent Sela­si, who has been charged for dishonestly receiving the stolen car denied the offence, and has been remanded to reappear before court on August 16, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the court that the complainant, Rabiu Hamidu, was a businessman, who lived in Akim Oda and Germany.

The prosecution said Cobbina and Selasi were car dealer and dispatch rider respectively.

Chief Insp Selasi said last year, the complainant imported a Sprinter Benz bus through the port in Togo and after the agent had cleared the vehicle from the port, he handed it over to Cob­binafor repairs.

The prosecution said Cobbina demanded 2,000 Euros to fix the vehicle.

Chief Insp Selasi said the complainant asked Cobbina to take the vehicle to Accra and hand it over to his sister after fixing the vehicle.

The prosecution said Cobbina drove the vehicle to Accra and sold it to Selasi at GH¢40,000 without the consent of the com­plainant.

The prosecution said when the complainant returned to Ghana, he had information that Cobbina had relocated to Togo.

Chief Insp Selasi said com­plainant went to Lome, Togo, and demanded his vehicle from Cob­bina, but he could not produce it.

The complainant, the prosecu­tion said, reported the case to the police in Togo and Cobbina was arrested and brought to Ghana.

Chief Insp Selasi said the complainant reported the case to the police in Ghana, and during interrogation, Cobbina stated that he had sold the vehicle to Selasi at GH¢40,000.

The court heard that Selasi after buying the vehicle sold it to someone at GH¢80,000, but he could not lead the police to retrieve the vehicle. —GNA