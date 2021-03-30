Man dies, woman missing in Akora River

One person was confirmed dead when the vehicle in which he was travelling plunged into the Akora River at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, on Saturday.

The body of Samuel Kwame Kido, 23, had been deposited at the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The driver of the unregistered Toyota Corolla saloon car, Samuel Konadu, according to police, lost control of the steering while on top speed from a curve and crashed into a metal container before landing in the river.

The driver received injuries and had been admitted at the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital.

A man and the girlfriend, who were standing near the container, were knocked down by the car and thrown in the river, but the man escaped, and the woman was yet to be found, according to eyewitnesses.

The man who gave his name as Sumi Sameliu and the girlfriend as Ekua Borgey, both nationals of Baukina Faso, confirmed that he was in the company of the girlfriend when the accident occurred, and he had still not set eyes on her.

Sameliu said he had called the phone line of the girlfriend several times but it was not going through.

A source close to the Agona police station, told the Ghanaian Times that, the driver of the vehicle, who was speeding, lost control of the steering wheel in a curve of a section of the road at Donkor and Sons, and rammed into a metal container by the Akora bridge before plunging into Akora River.

The source said other passengers on board the car, who were thrown into the river, Kwame Deuces, Alhassan Okro, Hendricks, Kwaku waddle, and the driver managed to swim out of the river with the assistance of some people.

The vehicle involved in the accident, according to the source, was later removed from the river and impounded by the police.