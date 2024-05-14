Police warn public against electoral offences

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has cau­tioned the public against violations of the law at voter registration centres, at the on­going limited voter registration exercise.

It said that the police would not accept any violation of the law, and that any person(s) who would commitany electoral offences would face appropriate consequences.

The GPS has expressed con­cern over isolated infractions at some voter registration centres.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Ak­rofi, Director of Public Affairs, advised the public to comply with the regulations guiding the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

It said “we would like to caution the public to exercise maximum restraint and act in ac­cordance with the laws governing the registration process.”

The police has condemned the unfortunate incidents that occurred in some registration centres, including Cape Coast, Central Region, Kukuom, Ahafo Region and Adugyama, Ashanti Region.

The statement said the police have made several arrests and investigations were ongoing.

The police reminded the public that registration was a civic responsibility that ought to be handled civilly.