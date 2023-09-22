Maiden ‘building transgenerational wealth, organisation’ programme to be held in Accra
Africa needs a new breed of wealthy individuals to help accelerate the development of the continent, the President of the Billionaires Conclave, Dr Olumide Emmanuel, has said.
That, according to him, would help address Africa’s dependent on the West for financial support to fund developmental projects in the region.
Speaking to journalists in Accra on Tuesday on the upcoming “Building Transgenerational Wealth and Organisation” programme in Accra, he said Africa needed rich people who were not greedy and would not cheat and steal the resources of state to enrich themselves.
Africa needs impact and legacy millionaires and billionaires who will spend on things that matter and not only think of themselves,” he said.
The maiden two-day programme, scheduled for February 8-9, 2024, is to be organised by the Billionaires Conclave.
Dubbed ‘Building Transgenerational Wealth and Organisation’, the programme is opened to Chief Executive Officers, businessmen and women, entrepreneurs and individuals who want to build transgenerational businesses.
Dr Emmanuel explained that impact and legacy millionaires and billionaires were people who did not think only of wealth accumulation, but cater for the needs of the poor and vulnerable in society and as well as help address societal challenges.
He said the conference was to help build transgenerational businesses and organisations that were sustainable and went beyond their founders.
The CEO of the Billionaires Conclave indicated that the programme was not meant to make participants millionaires and billionaires, but equip participants with the skills to become millionaires and billionaires and also help those who were already millionaires and billionaires to sustain their wealth and transfer to the next generation.
He said the participants would be taken through a masterclass on topics such as developing a transgenerational mindset, 20 secrets to building and enduring organisation, 20 reasons why businesses fail, developing a wealthy mentality, understanding true wealth and components of true wealth.
The Country Representative of the Billionaires Conclave, Obaahemaa Demay, said China and India used the millionaires and billionaires approach to develop their economies and Ghana and Africa could pursue same to build their economies.
BY KINGSLEY ASARE