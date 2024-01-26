Kumasi Anglican SHS crowned Ashanti inter-schools football champions

Kumasi Anglican Senior High School clinched the 2023/24 Ashanti Region Inter-School and College Boys’ Soccer Competition last Thursday.

Dubbed ‘The Disciples,’ the Amakom-based institution secured victory with a second-half header from a first year student, Peter Baah Jnr, a twin, at the Baba Yara Stadium, resulting in a 1-0 win.

The accolade of Goalkeeper of the Tournament was bestowed on the older twin, Peter Baah Snr, whose exceptional performance included a fingertip save of a free-kick from inside the penalty arc.

Kumasi Anglican SHS has now claimed the title for the fifth time, establishing themselves as a dom­inant force in the most compet­itive regional inter-school soccer competition in the country.

This achievement puts them lev­el with Adu Gyamfi SHS and plac­es them just three titles behind the record-holding, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS).

KASS were previously crowned champions in 1994, 1999, 2006, and 2016.

In the third-place match, Prem­peh College secured the bronze medal with a convincing 3-0 victo­ry over Adu Gyamfi SHS.

Abdul Rasheed Issah, a third year General Arts student from Sakafia Islamic School, earned the title of Defender of the Tourna­ment, while the Goal king Award was presented to Joseph Narbi, a second year Visual Arts student, also from Sakafia.

Emmanuel Attakorah, fondly known as ‘Messi,’ of Kumasi An­glican SHS, was recognised as the Best Player of the six-day event.

Sponsored by Angel Beverages, this year’s competition featured 128 schools. The schools were initially grouped into 32 sets of four each, with the group winners advancing to the knockout round held at Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ashanti Region In­ter-School and College Soccer (Boys) Competition has been expertly organised by the Ashanti Schools Sports Federation.