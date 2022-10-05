KOKMA tows 50 cars for unauthorised parking

About 50 cars parked at unauthorised places along the roadside within the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KOKMA) were yesterday towed away by the Assembly.

Shop owners and other sellers with dirty frontages were also made to clean them immediately.

This happened when the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey led a team from the Assembly and the City Response Team of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on a decongestion exercise within the municipality in Accra yesterday.

Undertaken in conjunction with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the exercise was to ensure that citizens strictly adhered to the byelaws of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage,’ which mandated them to keep their frontages clean.

The exercise which attracted lots of onlookers and patrons began from Circle through to Kaneshie, then to some parts of the Accra Central Business District (CBD).

Meanwhile, there were a few people who showed displeasure with the conduct of the exercise.

Interacting with some sellers, Mr Quartey implored them to strictly adhere to the bye-laws and report offenders for them to be dealt with accordingly.

“We are not here to move you away from where you sell. What we are asking is for you not to sell on the pavement,” he stated.

“I also urge you to report anyone who violates the bye-law to the security for them to be dealt with,” he added.

Mr Quartey stressed that cleanliness could not be over-emphasised as it was the basis of the overall wellbeing of all and sundry including animals.

“The importance of cleanliness in our lives cannot be denied. Maintaining a clean environment is for the health of all humans, as their health completely depends on the atmosphere,” he said.

“A bad environment is solely responsible for spoiling the health of the people around. Dirt and disease go together,” he added.

Mr Quartey, therefore, urged all to, as a matter of urgency, serve as checks on themselves and their neighbours to ensure that the city was clean.

