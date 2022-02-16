Junior Chamber Int’l Ghana gets new leader

The newly elected President of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ghana, Mrs Joyce Boadi Okyere was sworn into office at the weekend, in Accra.

She pledged to work harder to empower more young people and make JCI better than she met it.

Mrs Okyere, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Posky Plus Enterprise, a stationery and supply company, told the board members that she intended to recruit more young people between the ages of 18-40 into the organisation.

She expressed her profound gratitude to members for electing her to lead JCI Ghana.

In taking the oath of office administered by the immediate past president of JCI Ghana, Bawa Halidu, Ms Okyere said “I, Joyce Boadi Okyere do solemnly swear that I will faithfully serve as a National President and will, to the best of my ability, serve as a living example of this organisation’s philosophy and beliefs and will uphold and enforce the Constitution of the Local Organisation, the National Organisation, and JCI at all times.”

In attendance were past presidents of JCI, Nii Afutu Quartey, 2010, Patrick Mang 2013, Nana Kow Acquaye, 2011, as well as current Executive Director, Yasin Billy, and JCI Skills Development Committee member, Mohammed Yakubu.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the officer’s were taken through JCI new direction course and effective leadership training by JCI trainers to enable them to provide the right leadership.

The training seeks to help the new executives to address local, national, and global problems of the 21st century.

JCI Ghana is an affiliate of Junior Chamber International (JCI) with the mission of empowering young people to create positive change.

It is a non-profit organisation of young people between the ages of 18-40 and has members in about 124 countries.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA