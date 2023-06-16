High Court stops SP from arresting Charles Bissue

The Accra High Court on Thurs­day placed an injunction on the Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng, to stop him from arresting former Presidential staffer, Charles Bissue.

This was after the court presid­ed over by Justice Nicolas Aboda­kpi upheld a motion for interim injunction filed by Mr Bissue, who is also the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining (IMCAIM).

This latest order, set to last for ten days, also barred the SP from seeking further arrest warrant and publishing notices declaring Mr Bissue as wanted until the substan­tive matter is resolved.

The case has been adjourned to June 22.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declared Mr Bissue wanted, after he (Mt Agyebeng) got a court order to arrest Mr Bissue for failing to honour an invitation from the OSP regarding alleged corruption issues.

In spite of the court order, Mr Bisssue’s lawyer maintained that his client will not turn himself in.

On Monday, a High Court in Accra, adjourned a case involving Mr Bissue to July 4, following a request by his lawyer claiming his client was “so unwell that he cannot stand and talk.”

Mr Bissue was to move an injunction application seeking to stop OSP from prosecuting him. Following this, the OSP has called for Mr Bissue’s arrest.

Mr Bissue had been directed to appear at the OSP on May 22.

His lawyers wrote to the OSP asking for a copy of the petition, which formed the basis for the invitation, and also asked that the said meeting be postponed to May 25, due to “a domestic emergen­cy.”

According to Mr Bissue’s law­yers, the OSP refused to accept the proposed date of May 25, 2023, and insisted on the May 22 date.

The meeting did not come on compelling the OSP to go to court to secure an arrest warrant.

Mr Bissue has filed another suit at the court praying that it sets aside the warrant of arrest issued against him and also rule that the investigative body is violating his human rights.

He has two previous suits against the OSP. One is in respect of the OSP’s investigations arising from an investigative documenta­ry titled ‘Galamsey Fraud Part I’, published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Bissue had asked for a copy of the petition, which is inform­ing the investigation, and further claimed that this petition was authored by Mr Agyebeng when he was a lawyer in private practice before assuming office as SP.

Mr Bissue is praying the court to restrain the OSP from investi­gating him, saying the subject of investigation has previously been concluded by the Police Service’s CID. These cases are yet to be determined.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA