HAG to honour Saka Acquaye

September 4, 2020
The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) will organise a health walk in on Saturday in honour of  the former Deputy Director (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA), MrSaka Acquaye, who passed on in June, this year.

The walk will begin from the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex through the principal streets of Kaneshie and then back to the complex.

National handball coach, George Bankole, said this  yesterday in Accra when the  nationalexecutives of the  association presented 30 cases of  water and an undisclosed amount of money to the family of  the late Acquaye  to commiserate with them.

 Mr Bankole said participants of the walk would be drawn  from all handball clubs, veteran  handball players and the entire sporting fraternity.

“Saka is a sports man and best way to honour his memory is to have a walk in his honour,” he said

 Eulogising  the former Deputy Director of NSA, Mr Bankole saidMr Acquaye, also known as ‘Fishey’was a pillar of sports development in the country, especially handball.

 According to Mr Bankole,the  contribution of Mr Acquaye to  the sport was immense as  he  had once served as a player, coach and secretary to the association for a long time before his appointment as the Deputy Director, Technical, of the NSA.

He said  the Deputy Director was a man ready to serve at any time and his demise was a great loss to  the entire sports fraternity.

He pledged the association’s support to the family and also during the funeral.

 Receiving the items, a sister of Mr Acquaye, Emmanuella Sackey, thanked the association for its support.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU

