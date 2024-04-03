Gt. Oly lock horns with Nations FC …as GPL resumes with Week 24 fixtures

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) would bounce back this weekend with attractive pairings after a short Easter break.

It will start on Friday with a crunch game between high-fly­ing Nations FC and Accra Great Olympics at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The game has assumed a clash of the week status following their recent resurgence in the competi­tion.

Both sides have enjoyed a great second round showing that saw them record impressive victories just before the break.

Nations caused the biggest upset in match day 23 with a narrow win over struggling Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while Olympics broke Aduana Stars’ stranglehold over them with a 4-2 massacre in Accra.

It may therefore not be a Hearts versus Kotoko ‘clasico’ but the two teams coming from Ac­cra and Kumasi can be said to be another block­buster battle of its own with Dr Kwame Kyei’s charges tipped slightly ahead of the Wonder Club.

Two other mouthwater­ing clashes would continue on Saturday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park where Bechem United host Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Sports Stadium where Accra Lions engage Tano Bofoakwa in a match of equals.

For Kotoko, the clash presents another tall order for a bid to end the longest winning streak in the competition.

Accra Hearts of Oak appear to be thrilling fans with their new brand of aggressive and attacking football under Coach Ouattara until they were halted by Samartex in match day 23 with a defeat.

On Sunday, they would attempt to return to winning ways when they welcome Goldstars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Amoah Koronman­sah II Park, Nsoatreman FC would engage Berekum Chelsea while Karela United lock horns with Heart of Lions at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre.

Aduana Stars would return to the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa to vent their spleen on Real Tamale United (RTU) just as FC Samartex host Medeama SC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

The clash between Dreams FC and Legon Cities has been postponed to allow Dreams FC to honour their Confed­erations Cup engagement.

