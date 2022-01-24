Ghana, Nigeria clash in World Cup play-off

Ghana will play rivals Nigeria in the final round of the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament in March, this year.

The Black Stars will have home advantage first, and both legs will be played between March 21 and 29 with the aggregate winners securing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This was disclosed at the weekend during the draw in Doula, Cameroon.

The draw was conducted by CAF Competitions Director Samson Adamu, with assistance from CAF legends El Hadji Diouf and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Egypt face Senegal; Cameroon meet Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo play Morocco and Mali tackle Tunisia in the other ties.

Among the 10 contenders, only Mali have never qualified for the world football showpiece, while Cameroon hold the record for appearances by an African team with seven between 1982 and 2014.

Ghana are chasing their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, while Nigeria seek for their seventh in the Mundial.

The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.