Ghana joins world to mark International Women’s Day

Ghana on Friday joined the rest of the world to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) with a call for increased invest­ment in women on all fronts to advance socio-economic development.

Marked March 8, every year, the IWD is celebrated to promote gender equality, highlight the achievements of women, raise awareness about women’s rights is­sues, and advocate for the advancement and empowerment of women.

This year’s celebration on the global theme: ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ underscores the importance of directing resources, support and attention towards women to expedite action on societal advancement.

In a statement to mark the occasion, the Chairperson of the Electoral Com­mission, Mrs Jean Mensa assured of working to ensure women inclusion in activities leading to the general election come December 7.

“As a Commission, we believe in leaving no one behind. As such, ahead of the 2024 general election, we will work towards the inclusion of women and other vulnerable groups in all our activities.

We encourage all eligible women and girls to participate actively in our elec­toral activities leading to the general elec­tion,” the statement read.

At a National Women’s Dialogue Conference organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in part­nership with Frederich Ebert Founda­tion, the National Women’s Organiser, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei called for action to break down barriers that hindered women’s full participation at the workplace.

CECELIA LAGBA reports that Vivo Energy Ghana, on the occasion of IWD launched “ShePower” a year­ly project with focus to nurture young women leaders including school going girls to promote gender diversity and women empowerment.

The project seeks to encourage more women to venture into male dominated fields like the oil and gas industry to make their impact felt and advance progress.

The World Bank was in collabo­ration with the WAIA Women’s Art Institute Africa, opened an art exhi­bition to commemorate IWD while entreating women to aspire for top positions in their organisations and not to undermine their capabilities, BERNARD BENGHAN reports.

A Senior Special Development Spe­cialist at the World Bank, Ms Nneka Okereke observed that women often had what it takes to transform the sta­tus of their organisation and must not be afraid of victimisation in taking up top positions.

AGNES OWUSU reports that Event Director for Women’s Expo Ghana, Nana Adwoa Kwegyir-Aggrey on the occasion of IWD called on the government to create a more inclusive and equitable business environment, where women have equal opportuni­ties to thrive and succeed.

On matters of security, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in separate events stressed the need for women to be included into the top echelon of the security services to advance peace and security.

Both institutions shared in the view that women had unique qualities that contributes to maintaining peace and security in the society and must not be underrated.

At its annual Thanksgiving Service, to coincide with this year’s IWD, BENE­DICTA GYIMAH FOLLEY reports that the National President of the Prisons Ladies Association (PRILAS), the Director of Prisons in charge of Services, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq.), implored members to apply themselves to effective leadership in their respective ranks to build an effi­cient service.

From Supriso Suhum, AMA TEKY­IWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN reports that Country Director of the Hunger Project-Ghana (THP-Ghana), Mr Sam­uel Afrani made the case for technical and vocational training for young girls to build a food-sufficient country.

In series of solidarity messages to pay glowing tributes to women, some non-governmental organisations called for equal playing field for men and wom­en to promote gender equality.

The Industrial and Commercial Work­ers Union (ICU) called on the govern­ment and corporate Ghana to promote a safe work environment by implementing policies and procedures that promote a safe work culture free from harassment and discrimination.

Plan International Ghana (Plan Ghana) underscored the urgent need to examine pathways to greater economic inclusion for women and girl’s world­wide, imploring government to prioritise gender-responsive financing and increase public spending on essential services and social protection.

The Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM) on the other hand, noted that “by investing in women, we can spark change and speed the transi­tion towards a healthier, safer, and more equal world for all.”

BY TIMES REPORTERS