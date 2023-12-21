Ghacem Foundation supports construction of new block for cancer at Korle Bu

Ghacem Limited through the Ghacem Cement Foundation has handed over 3,000 bags estimated at GH¢250,000 to support the construction of a new ward for children battling with cancer.

The donation which formed part of the social corporate investment of Ghacem Limited was made to the Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital through the Childhood Cancer Ghana for the as to construct a new cancer ward for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Additionally, Ghacem Limited has pledged to provide all the cement needed for the completion of the entire project.

The children’s cancer ward at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital is a 24 bedded ward with a day care unit for children undergoing chemotherapy.

According to officials at the ward, the place is often full and a lot of the children await admission at the emergency room. The new building project is estimated to admit between 250-300 patients annually which will serve as a boost in providing quality healthcare for the kids as infection rate will be reduced.

Handing over the cement to the management of the hospital, the Chairman of the Ghacem Cement Foundation, Nana Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI noted that the donation marked a momentous occasion for Ghacem as it embarked on a course that transcended corporate boundaries and “Speaks to our shared humanity values.”

“I’m filled with gratitude and pride as we come together for a good course. A humble contribution to these children in their fight against cancer. This commitment goes beyond these materials as it’s one that shows solidarity and a promise to be a beacon of hope for these young souls.

Nana Prah commended the nurses and officials at the cancer unit for their resilience in continuously taking care and making a difference in the lives of the inmates at the Unit.

Professor Lorna Renner, Head of the Paediatric Oncology Unit who briefed the media on the current situation at the ward thanked Ghacem Limited for what she described as a noble and touching gesture of wiping away the tears of the unit.

“We are overwhelmed by the fact that they are going to be with us throughout the completion of the entire project. This will give us an opportunity to improve on the outcome of the disease. Childhood cancer is curable when detected early as such any effort to improve care is important. We used to record about 150 cases every year and it has now doubled to about 250-300 so we needed this expansion project urgently. On behalf of the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana and the Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital we are grateful to Ghacem Ltd. for this kind donation, “she stated.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

