GHACEM Cement Foundation supports selected institutions

Ghacem Ltd has donated a total of 9,470 bags of cement to selected health and educational institutions in deprived communities in the southern part of the country.

The donation, according to the company, is a support package for the institutions which are current­ly undertaking various infrastruc­tural projects.

Through its GHACEM Cement Foundation (GCF), the company annually gives cement to institutions across the country, grouped into Southern (Central, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Eastern and Greater Accra Region) and Northern (Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Ashanti Region) sectors.

This year’s Southern Sector donation ceremony was held in Takoradi in the Western.

The Northern Sector will also receive a total 7,980 bags of free cement this month.

Addressing representatives of beneficiary institutions at the do­nation ceremony, Mr Eric Appiah Odoom, Works Manager-Takoradi, who represented the Managing Director of Ghacem, Mr Stefa­no Gallini said the company was proud to give back to communi­ties through the Ghacem Cement Foundation for more than two decades. He therefore implored beneficiaries, past and present to use the Ghacem cement products always as they also contribute to the success of the Ghacem Cement Foundation.

Mr Odoom said Ghacem, while consuming natural resources for the production of cement, was also concerned about sustainable devel­opment, and as such had produced the different cement products in its long-term vision of having a sustainable cement production.

“In doing all this we are also mindful of our environment, hence our conscious effort to the reduction of Carbon Diox­ide (CO2) in both our Tema and Takoradi plants during production. We have a goal that we need to meet in 2030, so while others are just taking the clinker adding 90 per cent and not doing any innova­tion to it, we are finding alternative means of doing it, grinding it very fine,” he said.

In his report, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Chairman of the foundation, was confident that these donations to schools and hospitals would improve the vari­ous projects to spur development in the country.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI urged the beneficiaries to use the cement for its intended pur­pose, adding that the foundation would carry out a post-donation visit to check.

