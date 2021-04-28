GFA boss grateful to Pres Akufo-Addo …for national teams support

Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has expressed profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for showing desire to raise funds for the senior national team in the nation’s quest to end the 40-year wait for an AFCON title.

President Simeon-Okraku made this assertion on Monday when President Akufo-Addo held a breakfast meeting with CEOs of some corporate entities at the Office of the President to solicit support for the Black Stars and the other national teams, namely, Black Queens (Senior Women’s national team), Black Meteors (Male U-23), Black Satellites (Male U-20), Black Stars B, Black Starlets (Male U-17), Black Maidens (Female U-17), and the Black Princesses (Female u-20).

The Black Stars have both the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ahead, while the other national teams also gear up for different assignments in 2021 and beyond.

“I am humbled to be called upon to say a few words, to say thank you for the show of love and for responding to the call of our President for this all important national assignment,” Simeon-Okraku said.

“My first thank you goes to our President, the number one supporter of football in this country.

“I am not surprised that again our President has shown the way. Again today, he has shown the love for our people.

“Again today, he has shown the need to bring happiness to millions of Ghanaians because Ghanaians love our football. On behalf of our re-energised football industry, I thank you immensely for always being there for us. What you have done today will bring happiness to millions of Ghanaians. God bless you.

“To everybody herein gathered, especially, corporate Ghana, we are touched by your belief in our President and your desire to support his vision. Thank you for responding to his clarion call to support our Black Stars.

“Finally, to my own sector Minister, Mr Mustapha Ussif. You have been in office for just some few weeks, but already you have shown why our President appointed you to lead our Ministry.

“You are a can-do man; the journey has just started. Together, we will bring back the love; together we ignite passion and create wealth for everybody,” the FA capo added. – Ghanafa.org