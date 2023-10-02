Genser supports TTU with gas turbine to boost technical training

Genser Energy, a leading energy company in Ghana, has donated gas turbine package to the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in the Western Region to enhance hands-on learning and research for students and teaching staff of the institution.

The 5.2 megawatt gas turbine comprises gas turbines ancillary, generator, reduction gear box, air inlet filter system/duct/ventilator, fuel conditioning system, lube oil cooler system and hurst boiler that will help the students to under­stand the processes of generating power on site.

The donation was premised on Genser’s dedication to supporting technical education in Ghana.

At a ceremony to hand over the turbine to the university last Tuesday, Mr Daniel Ayi, Vice-President of Operations, Genser Energy Ghana, said the gesture by the independent power producer was aimed at building the technical capacity of students.

“This gas turbine package is not only a piece of machinery; it

is a powerful tool for hands-on learning. It will provide students with practical knowledge and skills that will prepare them for real-world challenges,” he said.

He noted, “This kind of ex­periential learning is invaluable – it bridges the gap between theory and practice, creating a holistic educational environment reflecting Genser Energy’s dedication to nurturing technical knowledge and fostering talent.”

Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, Vice-Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), ex­pressed his profound gratitude to Genser for the invaluable support to the university.

He said in this digital age of rapid technological advancement, the demand for skilled profes­sionals was higher than ever before, and it was imperative that the youth are equipped with the necessary tools, knowledge and attitude to thrive in this evolving landscape.

“However, this task cannot be achieved by this institution alone. It requires a collective effort from all stakeholders, especially industry, to help bridge the gap between the classroom and the world of work and that is exactly what Genser Energy Ltd has done today,” he stated.

He said the equipment will undoubtedly enhance the quality of education and research in the university.

“It will further empower the Faculty of Engineering to provide hands-on training and practical experiences to our students… and I’m confident that our students will rise to the occasion and use this equipment to push the bound­aries of innovation and knowl­edge,” Rev. Prof. Eshun noted.

The gas turbine package, he stated, had come at a critical stage of the technical university, having recently been accredited to start a new Masters programme in power production systems.

He promised that TTU will make good use of the gas turbine machines to advance the use of technology to shape and drive Ghana’s development.

Speaking to the media after the event, Daniella Akowuah, the Supply Chain Manager at Genser Energy, said building the capacity of the Ghanaian youth was one of the cardinal goals of the energy firm.

