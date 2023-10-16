GACL adjudged ‘Most Profitable’ State-Owned Enterprise

Ghana Airports Com­pany Limited (GACL) has been adjudged the ‘Most Profitable’ State-Owned Enterprise for the year 2022 at the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) Awards organised by the State Interests and Gover­nance Authority (SIGA).

A citation read at the event lauded GACL for achieving the Highest Profitability Parameter under the Performance Contract Key Performance Index.

The award was in recognition of GACL’s delivery of financial returns.

During the year under review, international passenger traffic, including transit passengers, recorded a recovery of 83.9 per centin 2019.

In 2022, the full year pas­senger traffic was 1, 953,2465 compared with 2019 record of 2,328,750.

Domestic Passenger Traffic on the other hand increased by 23.4 per cent from 690,314 in 2019 to 852,101 at the end of 2022.

Receiving the award, Man­aging Director of GACL, Mrs Pamela Djamson – Tettey, said, “It is a great privilege to receive this award on behalf of the team at Ghana Airports. This couldn’t have been possible without the dedication of the team. Their collective resolve to overcome the challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic era is creditable.”

According to Mrs Djam­son Tettey, “this award comes at a time when GACL is still honouring its loan obligations arising from the Term Loan Facility for the construction of Terminal 3 and the Domes­tic Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC) still pegged at GH¢ 5 per passenger. I am aware of discussions to secure a review of the Domestic Air­port Passenger Service Charge (APSC).”

“This is very important be­cause the upward adjustment we are seeking, will, among other things, enable us to maintain existing newly constructed airports in the regions to world class standards. The future looks promising, and we are confident and poised to remain on this path of profitability,” she said.

Ghana Airports Company Limited was incorporated in 2006 with a responsibility for planning, developing, managing and maintaining Airports in Ghana, including Kotoka In­ternational Airport and the Re­gional Airports, namely, Tamale, Kumasi, Sunyani, Wa and Ho.

