Fidelity Bank fuels industrialisation agenda …supports 10 brilliant students at DTI
In a significant step towards supporting Ghana’s industrialisation agenda while empowering young people, Fidelity Bank Ghana has donated GH¢110,920 to the Design & Technology Institute (DTI) in Accra.
This contribution, which was championed by the Bank’s Corporate and Institutional Banking department, will support the education of 10 promising students, empowering them for success in the burgeoning field of technology and design.
DTI, a leading institution focused on vocational and technical training, plays a crucial role in equipping young Ghanaians with the skills needed to thrive in the modern workforce.
However, many talented individuals face financial barriers to accessing this transformative education.
Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, DTI partnered with the Mastercard Foundation under
the ‘Young Africa Works Initiative’ 2020–2023.
Mastercard Foundation offers, on a tried basis, up to 90 per cent of scholarships to brilliant but needy learners from deprived and vulnerable communities, especially females.
However, students are required to contribute a matching commitment fee of 10 per cent, which poses a significant hurdle for some of the brightest candidates recruited from impoverished communities across Ghana, thus threatening their access to industry-relevant technical training.
Recognising the critical need for skilled professionals and the potential of DTI’s students, Fidelity Bank stepped in to bridge the gap.
The donation covers the 10 per cent matching commitment fee required for the Mastercard Foundation’s ‘Young Africa Works Initiative’ scholarships, ensuring these students can fully access the programme’s benefits.
Mr John-Paul Taabavi, Head, Local Corporates, who led the entourage from Fidelity Bank in presenting the donation to Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Founder and President of DTI, expressed the bank’s deep commitment to social responsibility and youth empowerment.
“Fidelity Bank is honoured to support the aspirations of these talented young Ghanaians. Our investment in their education reflects our belief in their potential to drive positive change and innovation in Ghana’s growing tech sector,” he said.
Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, founder and President of DTI, conveyed her gratitude for Fidelity Bank’s generous support, emphasising its transformative impact on the lives of the students.
“We are immensely grateful to Fidelity Bank for their partnership and dedication to empowering our youth. With their support, these students can now pursue their dreams and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s industrial development.”
The beneficiaries of Fidelity Bank’s donation expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity afforded to them.
BY KINGSLEY ASARE