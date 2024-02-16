Fidelity Bank fuels industrialisation agenda  …supports 10 brilliant students at DTI

In a significant step towards supporting Ghana’s industrial­isation agenda while empow­ering young people, Fidelity Bank Ghana has donated GH¢110,920 to the Design & Technology Insti­tute (DTI) in Accra.

This contribution, which was championed by the Bank’s Cor­porate and Institutional Banking department, will support the edu­cation of 10 promising students, empowering them for success in the burgeoning field of technology and design.

DTI, a leading institution fo­cused on vocational and technical training, plays a crucial role in equipping young Ghanaians with the skills needed to thrive in the modern workforce.

However, many talented individuals face financial barriers to accessing this transformative education.

Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by students, par­ticularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, DTI partnered with the Mastercard Foundation under

the ‘Young Africa Works Initiative’ 2020–2023.

Mastercard Foundation offers, on a tried basis, up to 90 per cent of scholarships to brilliant but needy learners from deprived and vulnerable communities, especially females.

However, students are required to contribute a matching commit­ment fee of 10 per cent, which poses a significant hurdle for some of the brightest candidates recruit­ed from impoverished communi­ties across Ghana, thus threatening their access to industry-relevant technical training.

Recognising the critical need for skilled professionals and the potential of DTI’s students, Fidelity Bank stepped in to bridge the gap.

The donation covers the 10 per cent matching commitment fee required for the Mastercard Foundation’s ‘Young Africa Works Initiative’ scholarships, ensuring these students can fully access the programme’s benefits.

Mr John-Paul Taabavi, Head, Local Corporates, who led the en­tourage from Fidelity Bank in pre­senting the donation to Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Founder and President of DTI, expressed the bank’s deep commitment to social responsibility and youth empow­erment.

“Fidelity Bank is honoured to support the aspirations of these talented young Ghanaians. Our investment in their education reflects our belief in their potential to drive positive change and in­novation in Ghana’s growing tech sector,” he said.

Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, founder and President of DTI, conveyed her gratitude for Fidelity Bank’s generous support, empha­sising its transformative impact on the lives of the students.

“We are immensely grateful to Fidelity Bank for their partner­ship and dedication to empow­ering our youth. With their support, these students can now pursue their dreams and con­tribute meaningfully to Ghana’s industrial development.”

The beneficiaries of Fidelity Bank’s donation expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity afforded to them.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE