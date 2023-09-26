Fetish priest murders wife, commits suicide at Yeji

A fetish priest, Mr Solomon Mbalegon, 62, last Thursday allegedly murdered his junior wife, Madam Nakoli Mbalegon, 25, and commit­ted suicide, at Yeji, in Pru East District of Bono East.

Mr Mbalegon, also known as ‘Okomfo’ Solomon, killed the wife on suspicion of infidelity, in night, at their home at Param­bo, a suburb of Yeji.

Mr Yussif Sulemana, the Assembly Member for the area, confirmed the inci­dent to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Sulemana said Mr Mbalegon sus­pected that the wife had been having extra marital affair with other men in the area, resulting in a misunderstanding between the married couple.

According the Assembly Member, Mbalegon in the process stabbed the woman to death and committed suicide by stabbing himself.

Mr Sulemana said residents of Parambo were shocked and dismayed at the incident.

He advised residents to exercise restraint in dealing with marital issues to avert loss of lives.

Mr Sulemana said the police at Yeji had arrested a suspect in connection with the crime to assist in investigations, while the bodies had been deposited at the St. Mathi­as Catholic Hospital at Yeji for preserva­tion.