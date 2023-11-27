FBNBank wins 4 awards

FBNBank Ghana has won four awards at four separate events held in Accra within the last two weeks.

The bank claimed “the Corporate Governance and Leadership Ethics Award” at the Stellar Performance CEO Awards, “the Banking Brand of the Year Award” at the Ghana Busi­ness Awards, “the Banking and Finance Institution of the Year” at the Corporate People’s Choice Award, and “the Best Organisa­tion for Charitable Giving and Philanthropy” at the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards.

The bank’s first award within the fortnight was an individual one conferred on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, at the Stellar Performance CEO Awards.

The Corporate Governance and Leadership Ethics Award presented to Mr Asante was to acknowledge and honour indi­viduals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, adherence to ethical standards, and a commitment to promot­ing sound corporate governance practices.

The Stellar Performance CEO Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates out­

standing Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and success in their respective industries.

The second award, which was received on behalf of the bank by Semiu Lamidi, Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer, from Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, acknowledged FBNBank as the Banking Brand of the Year at the 6th Ghana Business Awards held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Kemp­inski Gold Coast Hotel.

The Ghana Business Awards recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

The third award, claimed by the bank, was for the Banking and Finance Institution of the Year, and it was received by Mr William Amon Neequaye, Head of Com­mercial Banking, from Nii Teiko Oba Ni Ehi I, North Odorkor Mantse.

The Corporate People’s Choice Awards is aimed at cele­brating and honouring exceptional business entities making mean­ingful contributions to Ghana’s economy.

The fourth recognition of FBNBank’s efforts was as the Best Organisation for Charitable Giving and Philanthropy at the Sustainability and Social Invest­ment Awards.

Commenting on the awards Mr Asante said, “as we proudly receive these four awards, we are humbled and inspired by our col­lective dedication at FBNBank.”

“These accolades do not only celebrate our achievements, but also fuel our commitment to ex­cellence, innovation, and making a positive impact in every aspect of our operations,” he said.

